Kate Greville told details of the stormy relationship she had with Ryan Giggs, one of the idols that Manchester United of England has had.

He recounted a series of difficult moments that he lived alongside Giggs, who is one of the emblematic players of the club in the Premier league.

She warned that for three years he mistreated her, was unfaithful to her and that the former soccer player even made fun of her whenever he could.

impressive statement

“I wanted to have sex all the time. She didn’t force me, but used sex to get to me. He sent me really sexual messages. When we weren’t talking, he would send me sexual messages or photos. I constantly received abusive messages. It was a cycle of abuse and then silence,” Greville said.

And I add: “It made me feel like it was threatening my job. I was so worried that it would ruin my career.

Giggs, who lived a glorious era accompanied by the best technical director in the club’s history as the Scotsman, Alex Ferguson, He pleaded not guilty at the hearing on Monday, August 8, and the judge, Hilary Manley, commented that the process will remain open, and will last at least a little over two weeks.

Naked in a hotel corridor

“I found out he had been in a relationship the whole time. He came over and had sex. I felt used all the time. I wanted to have sex every other day. (Meanwhile he) was having sex with a totally different girl,” she recounted.

“He criticized me even the way he made the bed. It was as if I was a maid, I was her staff member, ”the woman denounced.

They mention that if he is finally guilty by the court, he will have to pay five years in prison. Initially, they put him in jail at home, and before the investigations and the legal proceedings, he decided in a very coherent way, to leave the national team days before the World Cup playoff that Wales had to face and that finally achieved its passage to the World Cup.

Counted hours will have Ryan Giggs and the court after hearing his decision to leave the Welsh National Team for the judicial responsibility in which he is faced.

Ryan Giggs, Wales manager.

Ryan Giggs is also accused of “isolation, contempt, humiliation, harassment, degradation and mistreatment,” the court also mentions.

Greville said that in 2020 when the former soccer player returned from a nightclub He took her arm and led her out of the room.



“I was naked and all my stuff was in the middle of the hallway. It was humiliating. I had to go back inside with a towel around me,” she stated.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty at every hearing he has had. The expectation will remain to see what will happen in the coming weeks.

