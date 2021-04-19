Former member of the Russian girl pop group “Ranetki” Elena Tretyakova came out. She reported her bisexuality in a story in Instagram…

“I never planned to talk about my personal experience, but at one point so ****** [достал] (otherwise you will not say) blackmail on this topic from a former producer that I started talking about it myself, so that it would come to him: I have nothing to be afraid of. All my experiments, relationships and so on were by mutual agreement with adults, “wrote the former bass player of Ranetok.

Tretyakova left the group in 2013, after which for two years she was engaged in a solo musical career, and also performed as part of the “More” group. She is currently interested in coaching and psychology. In addition, the girl teaches Kundalini Yoga.

On April 19, American singer Angel Olsen came out, confessing that she is a lesbian. Olsen’s partner Adele Thibodeau, one of the screenwriters of the series “High with Delivery”, has previously posted photos with the artist in her account, but the singer herself spoke about a relationship with a woman for the first time.