Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at his home in Lahore on Saturday morning. He was met by at least 100 supporters who celebrated his release, four days after Khan’s arrest for corruption.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Khan had been illegally detained and that he should therefore be released. His arrest sparked protests and confrontations with police across the country. At least nine people were killed and more than 4,000 people were arrested, including leaders of Khan’s party.

Khan explains the great turmoil by the way he has been treated. “The leader of the country’s largest party was abducted from a court in front of the whole country. They treated me like a terrorist, there had to be a reaction to that.”

Victory

Khan’s supporters welcome the former prime minister to Lahore by throwing rose petals over his car. They see this day as a victory, but fear that the authorities will continue to come after him. The interior minister said he would abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling, but if there is an opportunity to arrest Khan, he will indeed grab it with both hands. Khan is suspected of corruption and terrorism in dozens of cases. See also Which fruit contains the most vitamin C? Tip: it's not the lemons

Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018, but had to leave more than a year ago after a vote of no confidence. The former cricketer has since argued for early elections and has also organized protests.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan greet their leader upon is arrival at his home in Lahore, Pakistan, early Saturday, May 13, 2023. A high court in Islamabad on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan protection from judgment in a graft case and ordered him freed on bail. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary) © AP

