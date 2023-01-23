Last week, the police arrested a former manager of the IND immigration service on suspicion of human smuggling and fraud. After his retirement, the man made at least two migrants pay thousands of euros with the promise that he would arrange residence permits for their families.

Last year, this newspaper spoke with two migrants who, according to their own words, together paid 25,000 euros to the 74-year-old from Rotterdam. In return, the ex-IND employee would ensure that they could bring their families to the Netherlands. These amounts are many thousands of euros above the actual costs for such applications.

The Rotterdammer, Rob B., kept the migrants on the line for years. He showed them documents that would show that he was working on the applications. One of those documents bears the logo of his former employer: the IND immigration service. The service 'does not recognize that document'. "There is a department that does not exist with us."

‘Thousands of euros to intermediaries’

The former official admits to this newspaper that he himself has forged documents. “I was blown away by that.” According to him, the thousands of euros paid in advance ‘went to intermediaries’. B. does not want to say who they are and what that has yielded.

The Rotterdammer was arrested by the police last Tuesday on suspicion of human smuggling and fraud. The investigation began after one of the migrants filed a report. “The victims would receive a residence permit and support in finding a place to stay in exchange for large amounts of money, but after transferring the money they heard nothing but false promises from the suspect,” the police said. She also calls on any other victims to report.

