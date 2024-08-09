Speaking from his home in Florida on a range of topics, Trump told a story about a helicopter that nearly crashed with him and Willie Brown, who briefly dated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris decades ago, Reuters reported.

“We thought this might be the end of it,” Trump said. “We were in a helicopter together going to a certain location and we made an emergency landing. It wasn’t a pleasant landing, and Willie was a little scared.”

Trump also said that Willie Brown told him “terrible things” about Harris.

But Brown, who has long been an influential Democratic figure in policymaking, told the San Francisco Chronicle after Trump’s news conference that he had never ridden in a helicopter with the former president.

He also denied saying anything disparaging about Harris to Trump.

NBC News reported that during his presidency, Trump toured fire-ravaged California sites in 2018 in a helicopter with then-governor Jerry Brown.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the Harris campaign immediately responded to requests for comment Friday about the apparent confusion between Willie Brown and Jerry Brown.

A representative for former Gov. Jerry Brown told The New York Times that there was no emergency landing and that Harris was not discussed during the flight.