Brigitte van Egten, ex-girlfriend of the Twente businessman Gerard Sanderink, wants immediate action with his lawyer, Mr. Gino van Tilborg. Van Egten concludes that the lawyer from Sittard is guilty of serious violations of his professional rules. According to her, he is urged to do so by Sanderink.
Angelica Art
Latest update:
5:18 pm
