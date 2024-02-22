Father Rupnik, the accusations of a former nun: “He made me lose my virginity”

The ex speaks nun which he accuses of sexual violence the former Jesuit Marko Rupnikkicked out of the community in June 2023 precisely because of the harsh conditions complaints at his expense. Glory Branciani she is a woman who he is now 59 years old. Her bond with Rupnik began when she was a medical student. And her breakup is dated 1993. “I ran away – the woman tells Repubblica – because I wanted to die“, he explained. Rupnik, accused Branciani, has plagiarized forcing her to suffer increasingly intense sexual attention. Until I drag her in porn cinemas of Rome and make her lose her virginity. During the violence she used mystical arguments to justify it. The skirt was lifted to imitate the Madonna, while the kisses were those given on the altar. Finally, too the proposal of a threesome “in the image of the Trinity”.

Branciani – continues Repubblica – he said he had tried to report the priestwhich, however he was always protected from hierarchies. While Pope francesco “perhaps he wasn't even aware of the events that occurred.” They would have been 20 out of 41 religious women of the Community to accuse Rupnik of harassment. Branciani said he had reported “without any desire for personal revenge”. Because “I forgave myself and I forgave Rupnik many years ago, otherwise I would not have moved on with my life: but I expect public recognition by the ecclesiastical authorities for all the harm that I and others have suffered“.