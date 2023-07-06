F-Zero is undoubtedly one of Nintendo’s most forgotten series: if it weren’t for the constant presence of Captain Falcon in the Super Smash Bros series, how many would remember a series that hasn’t produced new games since almost 20 years?

A disappearance without a real explanation, that of the futuristic racing series F-Zero: but things could take a new turn now that an ex-Nintendo employee has decided to “reopen the case”.

In an interview published by VGC, Takaya Imamuraa former Nintendo employee who worked on the F-Zero franchise and beyond, said he knows why Nintendo stopped working on the series.

The answer is not just one: there are at least two reasons that led the big N to shelve this promising series. The first reason is to be found in the exorbitant costs which would entail the new game.

The second, more subtle, concerns a can internal competition from Nintendo itself: a racing game that incorporates the characteristics of the previous F-Zero could be an obstacle to the sales of Mario Kart.

Imamura stated that Nintendo relies heavily on Mario Kart (Chapter Eight, by the way, is one of the best-selling games on the Switch), so it’s logical to expect that no time and energy would be invested in a very similar game.