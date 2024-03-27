Kuhn First of all, it's about getting young people into sport. From many conversations with teachers and coaches, I know how difficult it is to get children excited about sports. The nice thing about flag football is that everyone starts at the beginning; there are hardly any young people with much of a lead. Furthermore, this is an extremely inclusive sport. The first thing children learn in sports is running forward and backward, catching the ball, throwing the ball. These are exactly the things that are at the very beginning of flag football and form the basis for everything else. Therefore, it fits wonderfully into the physical development of young people. It is important that such offers exist and that people take part.