Guardian: ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen announced the possibility of sending alliance troops to Ukraine

NATO troops can take a direct part in the conflict in Ukraine, said the former secretary general of the alliance Anders Fogh Rasmussen in an interview The Guardian.

In his opinion, NATO countries may want to send troops to Ukraine if the member states of the alliance, including the United States, do not provide Kyiv with “real security guarantees” at the Vilnius summit.