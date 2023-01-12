Ex-NATO Secretary General Rasmussen Says It’s Necessary to Deliver Arms to Taiwan Now

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen called for the supply of weapons to Taiwan now, explaining this by the need to prevent a possible attack on the island nation by China. He also offered to warn Beijing of the consequences in case of an attempt to resolve the Taiwan issue by military means. informs financial times.

“European politicians must stop sending conflicting signals. China relies on exports to global markets to boost its development. It is much more tied into global supply chains than Russia,” he said.

Rasmussen stressed that in this regard, China should be pointed out what economic consequences await it in the event of an attack on Taiwan. He explained that providing the country with the necessary means of defense would be a powerful tool to contain Beijing.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington seriously doubts that the Chinese authorities intend to invade Taiwan. He pointed out that the US does not consider Beijing’s steps provocative, but considers the actions of the Chinese forces “and their attempt to establish a new normal” provocative.