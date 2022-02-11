NATO’s response to the crisis unfolding around Ukraine launched the process of creating a full-fledged collective defense system by the alliance, which will have dangerous consequences for Russia’s interests. Nicholas Williams, a senior researcher at the European Leadership Network analytical center and a former NATO official, warned about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to him, at the moment, the deployment of British troops in the countries of Eastern Europe is more symbolic than practical. “It is intended to make it clear that if Putin decides to invade Ukraine or annex its territories, this will undermine Russian-European relations and lead to the isolation of Russia from the rest of Europe for a generation,” the expert said.

At the same time, Williams recalled that a meeting of NATO defense ministers would be held on February 16-17, where the deployment of alliance troops in Poland, the Baltic countries, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia would be discussed. According to the expert, as a result of the current Ukrainian crisis, NATO began to move from a purely symbolic deployment of troops on its eastern flank to the development of a full-fledged collective defense.

“In my opinion, NATO did not have collective defense as such before: the alliance was mainly engaged in responding to crises in Afghanistan, Libya, the Balkans, and so on. Now we are witnessing how NATO is gradually building its collective defense,” he said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance is considering the possibility of a long-term military presence in Eastern Europe. He noted that a final decision on this matter had not yet been made, but warned that Russia, which demanded a reduction in the alliance’s contingent at its borders, “will get the exact opposite.”