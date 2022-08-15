How did you feel about this matter?

Demonstration in Thailand in July for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi

A Myanmar military court on Monday sentenced the country’s deposed leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi to six more years in prison for two corruption cases.

According to sources connected to the case, she was sentenced to three years for being found guilty of abuse of power to rent some land below market price, and another three for building a house with donations that were supposed to be used for charities in the city. foundation he presided over, as reported by the Myanmar Now newspaper.

The six-year sentence is in addition to another 11 years in prison Suu Kyi was sentenced to in other cases. The Nobel laureate has been incarcerated since the morning of February 1, 2021, when General Min Aung Hlain seized power.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers – who were banned by the military junta from speaking to the press – called the allegations against the client “fabricated”.

Suu Kyi became world-renowned after spending 15 years under house arrest for leading a non-violent struggle for democracy in Myanmar. For this, she received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

However, after winning elections and becoming the country’s leader in 2016, his image was tarnished by accusations of having covered up and even defended human rights violations in Myanmar carried out by the military – such as the repression of the Rohingya Muslim minority, classified as genocide by the UN.