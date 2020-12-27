The owner of the title “Miss Yekaterinburg-2012” Anna Lesun said on Instagram that she was attacked by a robber in New York.

The model clarified that this happened in the Soho area on West Broadway. While walking the dog, Lesun said a well-dressed man approached her and asked for money. After the refusal, the attacker began to threaten, including threatening to hit the pet, and then pushed the woman. Lesun noted that the blow was weak.

“I pushed him back and started swearing in Russian,” the model wrote and added that the attacker was confused, called her and left.

Earlier, the Ukrainian model Daria Kirilyuk said that she was beaten by guards on a Turkish beach. Its owner replied that they were not involved in the beating of the woman.