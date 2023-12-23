Genoa – An inauguration complete with a “test” of the swings by the mayor, regional president and urban planning councillor: this morning it was the ribbon was cut on the new pitch and children's play area carried out as part of the redevelopment of theformer Mira Lanza in Teglia.

The municipal councilor for urban planning, Mario Mascia, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci and the governor Giovanni Toti at the inauguration of the play area of ​​the former Mira Lanza in Genoa

The area will be accessible as early as this afternoon. In place of the former Mira Lanza warehouses there is now a large esplanade on which Cospe will build a logistics center with offices, a healthcare area and a supermarket.

“It will be a transfer of license – says the mayor Marco Bucci – you know how I feel about supermarkets: we have fewer than other big cities and people want them. The impact on trade? It's the competition, whoever doesn't like it I recommend going to Russia or Cuba.”



The newly inaugurated play area

The completion of work in the area is expected in the second half of 2026. “It is a piece of a valley that is changing its face after the bridge tragedy”, says the governor Giovanni Toti. The next step will be the construction of a traffic roundabout.