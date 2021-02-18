The Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation) has completed the investigation of the criminal case against the ex-Ministers of Finance and Territorial Development of the Trans-Baikal Territory Marina Kirillova and Viktor Pazdnikov. This was reported on Thursday, February 18, to Lente.ru by the ICR.

The case also includes the director of the Regional Development Fund Yevgeny Stepanov and the head of the Trans-Baikal Fuel and Energy Company Andrey Yudaev. All four are charged under Part 2 of Article 199.2 (“Concealment of the organization’s funds, at the expense of which the collection of taxes and insurance premiums should be carried out”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, from 2016 to 2018, Yudaev, with the complicity of Kirillova, Pazdnikov and Stepanov, concealed 265 million rubles of tax and insurance premiums owed to tax authorities from the Zabaikalskaya Fuel and Energy Company.

The Conspirators managed to do this thanks to settlements with counterparties using the current account of the Development Fund of the Trans-Baikal Territory. The investigation managed to achieve full repayment of the debt to the state, and the property of the accused was seized. Currently, their criminal case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for confirmation of the indictment and sending it to court.