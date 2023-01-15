Home page politics

From: Teresa Toth

Split

Eviction in Lützerath: Scheuer receives criticism for a tweet about Neubauer. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

The publication of a photo by Luisa Neubauer from the climate protest in Lützerath was followed by wild accusations from Scheuer: the picture had been manipulated.

Lützerath/Frankfurt – Ex-Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) made a fool of himself with a tweet about a photo of the demonstration in Lützerath. You can see the climate activist Luisa Neubauer being carried away by police officers from a sit-in. Scheuer is certain: the picture is posed to generate attention.

“Perfectly lit or helped with Photoshop? The main thing is a high attention factor. My thanks to the 3 police officers who do their job for law and order!” Scheuer tweeted. In the picture, Neubauer’s face appears a little lighter than her surroundings, so that the focus of the photo is on her. According to Scheuer’s assumptions, this can only be a matter of manipulation.

Andreas Scheuer: News agency explains about the light source

This put the news agency dpa, from which the picture of the climate activist comes, but quickly corrected and replied to Scheuer’s tweet: “Hello! To explain: The light comes from a police squad car that was parked nearby.” The photographer seemed to have simply pressed the shutter button at the right moment. The CSU politician then seemed speechless, at least he reacted to the counterattack dpa not yet.

But numerous other Twitter users commented on Scheuer’s contribution. “Now at the latest would be a good time to delete this populist tweet. Your message would have got through without this insinuation,” wrote one user.

After tweet: Andreas Scheuer has received harsh criticism on social media

Another user wrote: “Hello Herr Scheuer, tell us what you’ve all photoshopped? I think there is, for example, the matter with the toll, which you still draw us beautifully to this day.” A few others called for the correction to be carried out dpa an apology from the ex-transport minister. (tt)

All developments regarding the evictions in Lützerath News ticker.