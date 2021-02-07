Ecuador is split into supporters and opponents of ex-president Correa, says former energy minister Alberto Acosta. Now the country chooses.

taz: Mr. Acosta, 16 candidates will stand for the presidential election on Sunday, more than ever before. Why have no alliances been formed to agree on a common candidacy?

Alberto Acosta: There is still extreme polarization between supporters and opponents of the former President Rafael Correa. However, the two camps have split politically enormously in recent years. The reasons for this lie in the old patriarchal and colonial contradictions. Then there are the current social disputes and the dispute over the extraivist model, i.e. the exploitation of natural resources such as oil and the protection of nature.

President Lenín Moreno had promised less polarization and more consensus. Is it all just a word bell?

Moreno never tried to create a broad social consensus against social and economic inequalities. Instead, he has made an unwritten pact with the economically powerful groups. However, they were already favored under Correa’s predecessor in office. With Moreno everything just sank deeper and deeper into neoliberalism, mainly because of his concessions to the IMF. Ecuador distanced itself from the IMF in 2007, but came closer again in 2014. At that time it was about the support of the fund for a successful borrowing of 2 billion dollars in the international financial market. This set the debt process in motion, which only continued with the 2019 IMF loan agreement.

Rafael Correa’s style of government was extremely authoritarian. Was Moreno more moderate?

Moreno led a government with “good manners”. With some qualifications, one can at least ascribe him respect for freedom of expression. The restrictions relate to the fact that the aforementioned pact also includes the large media companies. During the unrest in October 2019, Moreno immediately relied on authoritarianism and repression. That continued into the pandemic.

Surveys confirm that Correa still has support from 30 percent of the population. He relies on the young Andrés Arauz. Will he make his comeback with him?

Arauz is actually just Correa’s puppet. And already his second. The first was Lenín Moreno, but it didn’t last long. However, this time the scenario is complicated: 16 candidacies but little concrete, the political fragmentation, the deep social and economic crisis, the pandemic – everything is possible.