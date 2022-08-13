“Military officers of the Russian Spring”: ex-head of the DPR Defense Ministry Strelkov detained while trying to get to the front

Former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin (better known as Strelkov) was detained in Crimea while trying to get to the front as a volunteer. Reports about it Telegram-channel “Operation Z: Military commissars of the Russian Spring”.

According to preliminary information, Strelkov tried to get to the Kherson Front using a cover passport, which he used while working in the special services.