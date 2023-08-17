It was August 16, 2003 when Kaka landed at Malpensa to become a new footballer of Milan. The impact wasn’t the best, with her particular outfit. The same Rossoneri coach of the time, Charles Ancelotti remember the initial impression. “When I saw him for the first time I put my hands in my hair: glasses, well combed, face like a good boy, I just didn’t see the folder with the books and the snack. Oh my God, we took a university student. Welcome to Erasmus. Finally a one fine day he came to us for training. The first question I wanted to ask him: ‘Did you warn dad and mom that you’re not going to school today?’. But then he took the field and… Open up, heavens. But open up for real… With the ball he was monstrous under his feet. One of the strongest players I’ve ever coached.” So in his biography. Kaka became a Rossoneri legend by winning the 2007 Ballon d’Or. READ ALSO: Milan transfer market, here is the possible alternative to Calafiori