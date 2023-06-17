For Paolo Maldini, after the experience at Milan, there could be an exotic experience, as he would have had contacts with Al-Ahly

The farewell to Milan of Paul Maldinilike Frederic’s Massara on the other hand, for many Rossoneri fans it was a bad blow. Because the former Rossoneri full-back represented and still represents the history of Devil and he has shown that he can also do it as a manager. But the Via Aldo Rossi club has decided to look beyond this aspect.

And also Paul himself Maldini seems to want to look forward after the release from Milan. As reported by ‘AlkassChannel’indeed, there could be an exotic destination for the former AC Milan defender. Indeed, there would have been contacts with theAl Ahlya club of which he could become sporting director starting next season. READ ALSO:EXCLUSIVE – Bargiggia on the transfer market and the AC Milan season >>> See also Nets, endless disaster: humiliated at home from Toronto



