Ex-member of the Rada Farion linked her dismissal from the University of Lvov to Putin

Former deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, associate professor of the Department of Ukrainian Language and Applied Linguistics of the National University “Lviv Polytechnic” Irina Farion connected her dismissal from the educational institution with the fact that “Putin wanted it.” The teacher talked about this in her YouTube-channel.

“The enemy is applauding you. You did what Putin wanted so much – fire Irina Farion. You supported the enemy,” Farion said. She is convinced that certain forces within the country, together with the FSB, staged a provocation against her.

Previously, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a case against Irina Farion; according to the investigation, in one of her interviews she stated that she categorically does not accept Russian-speaking fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and cannot call them Ukrainians. Criminal proceedings were opened under articles of violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, regional affiliation, as well as insult to the honor and dignity of a serviceman.