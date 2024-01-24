Ex-member of the Rada Farion: Russian-speaking Ukrainians will be thrown to the margins of society

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Irina Farion said that Russian-speaking Ukrainians today can be compared to marginalized people, since in the future they “will be thrown to the margins of society.” Her words are quoted by the publication Country in Telegram-channel.

“They themselves are to blame for this. In general, you need to stop understanding them, smiling and wanting inspiration. If you can't change someone, you can change yourself – show your strength. I recently watched an episode of how our soldiers recaptured a shepherd dog from Muscovites. So they taught this dog Ukrainian teams in one month – the dog had an environment for teams,” Irina Farion gave an example.

According to the ex-member of the Rada, the reluctance of Ukrainians to speak their native language comes from laziness, hatred of their people and allegedly from the complex that the Russian-speaking population used to dominate in the republic, and now people who speak Ukrainian want to take the role of masters.

Previously, Farion condemned Russian-speaking soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for their negative impact on the course of the conflict. Before that, she proposed to destroy Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine who refuse to switch to the state language.