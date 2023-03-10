What possessed 35-year-old Philipp F. from Hamburg? That is the big question after the massacre with seven deaths that he caused in the northern German city on Thursday evening in a so-called kingdom hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. The single German, who then killed himself, had a gun permit since the end of last year, the police and judiciary announced on Friday during a press conference.

#Exmember #kills #Jehovahs #Witnesses #fetus #Hamburg #Police #tipped #mental #illness #shooter