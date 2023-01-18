Former mayor of Vladivostok Oleg Gumenyuk received 16.5 years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 150 million rubles for bribes of almost 40 million rubles. The verdict was handed down by the Leninsky District Court of Vladivostok on Wednesday, January 18.

The state prosecution asked for 17 years in a strict regime colony and a fine of 150 million rubles for the former mayor.

“The investigation and the court established that at different periods of time, when the defendant was the director of the State Budgetary Institution “Economic Department of the Territory Administration”, he received bribes in the form of money from his acquaintance, who managed commercial organizations engaged in business activities in the Primorsky Territory in the field of construction,” noted in the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Then Gumenyuk received more than 7 million rubles for the organizations of his acquaintances to receive work contracts and win at electronic auctions.

Later, already being the mayor of Vladivostok, according to investigators, Gumenyuk collaborated with the Necropolis MBU and helped his friend get lucrative construction contracts. So, for the period from 2018 to 2021, the ex-official received more than 31.2 million rubles.

At the same time, Oleg Gumenyuk himself did not admit his guilt and announced plans to appeal the verdict.

“Of course, [буду обжаловать]. Any document proving my innocence is with my lawyer, my family. We will appeal, fight where possible,” Gumenyuk said after the meeting in a conversation with reporters.

In June 2022, the investigators of the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Primorsky Territory completed the investigation of the criminal case against Gumenyuk under Part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale by an official personally and through an intermediary”).

In October 2021, the Investigative Committee of Russia for Primorsky Krai opened a criminal case against Oleg Gumenyuk. Then he was taken into custody.

As part of the investigation of the criminal case, assets worth more than 35 million rubles were seized from the ex-mayor of the city, as well as real estate, cash, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car and a motorcycle.