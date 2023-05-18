Former lover of the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, Sergei Kuznetsov, was sent to a pre-trial detention center for two months for beating his wife, an Izvestia correspondent reports from the Moscow Basmanny Court on May 18.

The arrested person is suspected of committing a crime under part 1 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”).

In the courtroom, the man asked to give him and his wife another chance. According to him, after the beating, he himself took his wife to the emergency room and was with her all the time.

“We came to the emergency room together, she didn’t want to go, but I called an ambulance <...>. I spent two days with her, ”said Kuznetsov.

On the eve it became known that the wife of Sergei Kuznetsov, Anastasia, was in intensive care in serious condition. She was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, bruises, abrasions and swelling of the brain. Her husband was detained on suspicion of beating.

The man became famous for his affair with the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova. They met him on Let’s Get Married in 2021.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the Tverskoy Court of Moscow had collected 50,000 rubles in debt on utility bills from Volochkova. Representatives of the court noted that the plaintiff wanted to receive from Volochkova payment for living space, utility bills, heat and electricity. However, the court allowed the claims in part.