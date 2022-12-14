Ridouan Taghi’s former lawyer and cousin says he has not been ‘the errand boy’ of Taghi’s own free will. On the first day of his trial, Youssef (39) stated that he had been dragged along millimeter by millimeter and therefore smuggled messages from the highest security prison in the Netherlands. “It was an insidious poison. I could no longer say: I quit.”

