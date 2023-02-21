Home page politics

Nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? According to an ex-KGB agent, Putin may not have any left to deploy. © YNA/dpa/ZUMA Wire/imago (montage)

The use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war would be the worst scenario. The Kremlin keeps threatening it. A former Russian spy gives the all-clear.

Moscow – The Kremlin keeps threatening that use of nuclear weapons. From Vladimir Putin’s Allies had mainly ex-president Dmitri Medvedev issued warnings to the west.

Medvedev recently threatened Ukraine with retaliatory strikes and that the Russian leadership was ready to use nuclear weapons. Also the Russian Propaganda repeatedly called for the use of nuclear weapons on. A former secret service insider is now questioning whether it can even come to that. This is reported by fr.de.

War in Ukraine: Ex-KGB agent sure Kremlin boss Putin doesn’t have nuclear bombs

Possibly have Putin no more nuclear bombs, according to former KGB spy Yuri Schwez. According to the Picture expressed skepticism about the nuclear threats. “As for the escalation, I think it’s mostly a bluff,” Schwez said in an interview with a Ukrainian TV channel. “I strongly suspect, with reference to the opinion of professionals, that the Russian Federation may no longer have nuclear weapons.”

According to Schwez, nuclear warheads would have to be serviced regularly. According to Schwez, the plutonium has to be changed every ten years so that the weapons can be used. The ex-KGB agent suspects that the Russian Federation has no plutonium because the element was last produced in the Soviet Union.

Nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war? Some experts give the all-clear

Experts partially agree with Schwez’ assessment. “The Russian nuclear arsenal may have become unusable due to improper maintenance of nuclear warheads and launchers,” Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov estimated on his YouTube channel. However, it is not possible to assess how operational the weapons are and whether they would not pose a threat to Russia itself.

It is also unclear “to what extent Russia guarantees the storage and maintenance of these weapon systems”. The military expert justified his doubts with the corruption in the Russian state apparatus and the army. On the other hand, ex-oligarch Michael Khodorwski had given the clear all-clear that Putin could launch a nuclear attack – albeit for a different reason than the lack of resources. Putin is not suicidal and would therefore not use nuclear weapons, Khodorvsky said in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA

Ukraine war: Concerns about escalation of the conflict are growing

Some experts also disagree with Schwez’s view, such as the Berlin think tank Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik. She writes about the Russian nuclear arsenal: “Today Russia has an active nuclear arsenal of about 4500 nuclear warheads. About 1600 of these warheads will be carried on land-based ICBMs, submarine-based ballistic missiles and used on heavy bomber bases.” In recent years, I have Russia its nuclear capabilities modernized and expanded, according to an analysis.

Irrespective of the use of nuclear weapons, many experts agree that the Ukraine war could escalate. In his magazine Geopolitical Futures This is what the renowned American geostrategist George Friedman said about the current situation in Ukraine, which is becoming “more and more dangerous”. “Until relatively recently, Russian attacks on Ukraine have typically been contained by Ukrainian forces,” he wrote in his recent analysis in the journal. However, according to Friedmann, Russia has begun to resist. Recently, Putin has loud CNN announced a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to discuss military plans and raised concerns about an escalation of the war. (bohy)