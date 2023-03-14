The first actor who played the role of Jaimito in the Peruvian series “At the bottom there is room”, Aaron Picassowas encouraged to record his own version of the “Rap of the backward gringo” after the premiere, last Friday March 10, of the second part of this song performed by Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) and Diego Montalbán (Giovanni Ciccia). Apparently, the video shared by the 23-year-old did not please various users of social networks, who told him that they would stop following him because of this publication.

Aaron Picasso made a parody of the “Rap of the backward gringo”

The former member of the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” Aaron Picasso he was encouraged to make a parody, in his own style, of the well-remembered song “El rap del gringo atrasador”.

Through his Instagram and TikTok account, the actor shared the clip to which he decided to change the letter to express his annoyance at not having gotten the role of Jaimito’s character in the last season of the series.

“We are going to appear, I want to appear, give me the track to rap that I go viral. And then, maybe later, they will tell me to return, but let it be because there is no job (…) I’m on a mission, not anymore I give the time, they say that it goes out of style, that I do everything to get them to put me on, but nobody gives me a ball anymore“, is mentioned in the letter of the song.

Aaron Picasso reacts to comments from his detractors

As expected, this video shared by Aaron Picasso generated various reactions on social networks. Some netizens praised and applauded the artist’s talent in creating this original and funny parody. “It is not for nothing, but this one did come out. Joel’s worthy brother”, “It’s better than the new version”, “You’re breaking it”were some Positive comments of the netizens.

However, other users called this clip boring. “Friend, get over it now, reinvent yourself instead of begging for a job”, “Resentful”, “One more and we’ll give you an unfollow?”they wrote the detractors of Picasso, who dared to answer. “Bro, with all due respect, if you don’t like my content, you are welcome to unfollow me, you would be doing me a favor. Greetings!”were the words of actor.