Radja Nainggolan and Antwerp part ways. As reported by the major Belgian media, the two parties separated by mutual agreement.
There was no future for the midfielder at the club after he was suspended indefinitely for smoking on the bench. Now the former Inter is free to choose his next club and it is possible that he may return to Italy.
December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 15:01)
