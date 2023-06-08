David Grusch served on the US Department of Defense task force to investigate unidentified phenomena

Former US intelligence officer David Grusch has claimed that the US government guards unidentified flying objects – known as UFOs – which he says are of extraterrestrial or unknown origin.

The objects in question would be “fragments” of non-human craft and vehicles “intact” collected for decades by the government. The statements were given by Grusch to the website The Debrief in matter published on Monday (5.jun.2023).

According to the ex-official, information about the existence of the stored UFOs is being illegally kept confidential by the United States Congress.

He further stated that he suffered retaliation from government officials after he submitted classified information about the vehicles to the US Legislature. Grusch, however, said he has not personally seen the alleged alien vehicles.

Grusch, 36, is a veteran of NGA (National Geospatial Intelligence Agency) and the NRO (National Recognition Office).

He also served, from 2019 to 2021, on a US Department of Defense task force to investigate UFOs. –now officially named UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) by US agencies. Grusch left US Intelligence on April 7, 2023.

also to The Debriefthe current US intelligence officer in the Nasic (National Center for Air and Space Intelligence), Jonathan Gray, corroborated the thesis of the existence of advanced technology of non-human origin.

“We are not alone. Recoveries of this type are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon.” stated.

The revelations came after NASA held a public hearing on May 31 to reveal information obtained by the space agency’s panel investigating the matter. The UAPs study team was formed in June 2022 and has 16 members specializing in areas such as physics and astrobiology.

On the occasion, the astrophysicist and chairman of the panel, David Spergel, said that one of the “Big Questions” of the agency is if there is “life out there”. However, according to Spergel, no evidence has been found so far.

Regarding Grusch’s allegations, he said in an interview with guardian who does not know the information. NASA has already reinforced the vehicle, through a statement, that one of its focuses is to find extraterrestrial life.

“One of NASA’s top priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has found no credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrials. However, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe.”said the agency.

