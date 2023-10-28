The United States is not able to save Ukraine from defeat in the conflict with Russia, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said on October 27 in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue works.

“Ukraine is losing. Can we continue a policy that will lead to the death of hundreds of thousands more Ukrainian soldiers – yes… Send Ukrainian Armed Forces planes to see how they are shot down in huge numbers,” Ritter said.

According to him, the United States cannot effectively support even one country, and especially not simultaneously help Israel and Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian military has identified the weak points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and is successfully destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure and air defense systems, quotes the ex-intelligence officer “Gazeta.Ru”.

Also on October 28, Ritter said that the Russian army was conducting operations that would finally eliminate the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He believes that now the Russian Armed Forces can do this on a large scale, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine have practically no aviation left, and Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs) instantly destroy the remaining fighters.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

