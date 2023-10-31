Western media are trying to prepare the public for the defeat of Ukraine, and in such a way as to whitewash Western countries and their influence on the conflict. Former US military intelligence officer Scott Ritter said this on Monday, October 30, in an interview with the YouTube channel Danny Haiphong.

“They (journalists – Ed.) are going to come up with any reasons why things didn’t work out, but none of them will be related to the fact that the West didn’t do its job,” Ritter said.

At the same time, the ex-intelligence officer is sure that Ukraine initially did not have a chance to win. And when this became obvious to Western countries, they gave the building to their media “to protect their political master.”

Earlier on October 30, Time magazine reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was angry over the results of his autumn trip to Washington. He sees that interest in Ukraine in the world is weakening, as is the level of international support. He feels betrayed by the Western allies, the publication’s source noted.

At the same time, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were critical to combat effectiveness, and the country would no longer be able to recover without Western help. According to the expert, everything that Ukraine had prepared for a counter-offensive, it lost.

On October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s losses during the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive were estimated at eight to one. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces are improving their position along almost the entire line of contact in the special operation zone. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing new offensive operations in certain areas of hostilities, and the Russian army knows about this and reacts accordingly, the head of state added.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

