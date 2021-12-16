The former Innocenti area in Milan, on the border with Segrate, should be almost totally recovered thanks to the commitment of Camozzi. The company, already present with a production area, has unveiled the regeneration plan for the area, which will not only be used as an industrial role. In fact, in the 300,000 square meters there will also be space for laboratories and deposits of the Teatro alla Scala. Where Lambretta was produced, and later cars, today there are empty casings and spontaneous vegetation.

The regeneration will also take place with the expansion of approximately 70,000 square meters of the adjacent Lambretta Park. The project signed by Camozzi, a multinational engaged in the production of components and systems for industrial automation, will be inaugurated at the end of 2022, and the first investment is 30 million euros.

“The urban regeneration of the entire former Innocenti area covered by the Agreement, signed with the Municipality last Monday, concerns 300 thousand square meters, about 110 thousand owned by Rubattino 87, a company of which Blue Sgr is the manager and asset manager and which will develop an office complex / logistics, about 16 thousand square meters of the Camozzi group affected by the transformation (a part of the total 60 thousand square meters of the group) and the rest of the municipality itself“Wrote Il Sole 24 Ore.

Giancarlo Tancredi, councilor for urban regeneration, said: “The last piece of the new regeneration scenario of the former Innocenti Lambrate area, the result of the listening process with Municipality 3, is completed with the signing of the Framework Agreement with the Rubattino 87 Company. The extension of the Lambretta Park and the Competition connected urban functions are added to the design of the Magnifica Fabbrica della Scala, which will be developed by the private operator. An ecological environmental corridor will also be created within this area, a further landscape element in the perspective of the environmental transition that will have to characterize all the new urban regeneration interventions in the city.“.