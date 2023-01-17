This Monday, January 16, another season of “The voice Peru”. At this stage of the blind auditions, the program is characterized by sharing different experiences of the participants, as is the case of Oti Rodríguez, who came to the contest and was moved by telling his story. She is a former inmate who was imprisoned for arms trafficking and found in music an outlet for her most painful moments.

Exinterna was featured in “La voz Perú”

Oti Rodríguez is the young woman who was encouraged to appear on a singing program for the first time to demonstrate her great talent for music.

Prior to her exhibition, she said that she is currently a plastic arts teacher; however, she narrated that she spent five years in jail for the crime of arms trafficking. “Unfortunately, I made a bad decision to be with a person who trafficked in arms, when I found out I kept quiet and, by keeping quiet, it is a crime; you are cooperating with the crime” he explained.

Oti Rodríguez did not manage to enter the competition

The girl interpreted the theme of Son Tentación “You are everything in me”; However, she failed to convince the jury of the reality show to enter the competition. Oti Rodríguez, while standing on stage, expressed what music means to her.