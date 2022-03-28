Home page politics

Luke Zigo

Former picture boss Julian Reichelt is upset about a contribution to trans people in the “Show with the Mouse”. He sees this as the ideological early education of children.

Berlin – Last year Julian Reichelt lost his position as editor-in-chief of the Bild newspaper because he “Professional and private life not clearly separated“* should have. Now the ousted Bild boss has made a contribution about transsexuality in the ARD*-Format “Broadcast with the Mouse” and sharply criticized it.

He wrote on Twitter: “The forced mouse and the public broadcasters want us to stop daring to say things that we know are true. They want to intimidate and educate us until we deny facts out of fear: boys are boys, girls are girls.” That’s exactly why parents are demanding laws like in Florida so that their children’s education isn’t snatched away from them by ideologues.”

“Broadcast with the Mouse” (ARD) – Illustration of complex topics since 1971

The show with the mouse is a children’s show that has been broadcast on German television since 1971. She is known for educating young and old about a wide variety of topics and creating awareness for the topics. From the functionality of various everyday devices to more sensitive topics, the show illustrates a wide variety of topics.

In his post, the former Bild boss also indirectly denied the existence of people who feel that they belong to a different gender than that stated on their birth certificate.

“Broadcast with the Mouse” (ARD) reacts to Reichelt’s criticism

With the cool objectivity known from the ARD program, which is normally devoted to the explanation of a factual topic, the Reichelt tweet was now also reacted to. With the words: “You can find today’s program in the media library. Even as an adult you can still learn a lot from us on relevant topics such as B. Tolerance. The mouse is there to broaden the horizons of young and old.”

Reichelt, however, accuses the public broadcaster of a political attitude, as can be seen from his answer: “You can also find today’s program on the page of the greens* and with Tessa Ganserer. But of course it is meant in a completely non-political way.” Alongside Nyke Slawik from Leverkusen, Ganserer is one of the first two trans women in the Bundestag. (lz) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.