Ex ilva, total clash between government and Arcelor Mittal. Minister Urso: “Promises not kept”

The future of the former Ilva of Taranto is at great risk after the break total that has been consumed in recent days between government and the Indians of Arcelor Mittal. Today could be crucial for the fate of the steel group, in fact the labor unions of the steelworks. For months the former Ilva has needed an injection of liquidity and a business development perspective that looks at reconversion of the factories. But already before the meeting with the social partners, the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursus, appeared before the Senate for a briefing. “There is an urgent need for drastic intervention which marks a clear turning point compared to the not at all exciting events of the last 10 years”, he said.

And then he clarified: “Nothing that had been planned and agreed upon was achieved. Nothing has been maintained regarding employment commitments and industrial relaunch. On the former Ilva “we intend to reverse the course by changing the crew. We are committed to rebuilding the former Ilva competitively on the green technology on which the Italian steel mills, the first in Europe, are already engaged”, the minister then guaranteed. “The plant is in a serious crisis situation. Production in 2023 will be less than 3 million of tons, as in 2022, well below the minimum target should have been 4 millionand then this year it rose to 5 million.”

“Mittal offloads burdens but wants privilegesunacceptable” Arcelor Mittal, which holds 62% of Acciaierie d'Italia, meeting the government, rejected the hypothesis of an increase in Invitalia's public shareholding to 66% through a capital injection of 320 million. “Arcelor Mittal has expressed its willingness to accept fall into the minority but not to contribute financially according to their share, shifting the entire financial burden onto the State but, at the same time, claiming the privilege granted in the original agreements between the shareholders made when they created the Acciaierie d'Italia company share governance in any case, so as to influence any further decisions. Which is neither acceptable nor feasible both in substance and in light of the European constraints on state aid”, commented Urso. “We therefore gave a mandate to Invitalia and his legal team explore every possible consequent solution“.

Former Ilva: Urso, leonine pacts with Conte, country interests not taken care of

The “decision on the removal of the criminal shield placed ArcelorMittal in a position of strength towards the government. Faced with the threat of abandoning the site and in the absence of alternatives, in March 2020 the Conte 2 Government, Minister Patuanelli, started a new negotiation with the French-Indian investors from which Acciaierie d'Italia will be born with the entry of Invitalia at 38% and with the signing of shareholder agreements strongly unbalanced in favor of the private entity. Agreements which to define as leonine is an understatement. Nobody cares of the national interest would have never signed that type of agreement. No one who has knowledge of industrial dynamics would have ever accepted those conditions”. This was underlined by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in his briefing on the situation of the former Ilva in the Senate.

