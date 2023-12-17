Minister Urso: “The government is cohesive. Former Ilva fundamental in our plan for the national steel industry”

The Minister of Enterprise he was born in Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoshared the vision of a future relaunch for the former Ilva steelmaking hubunderlining the importance of production a Tarantowith the related structures connected in Liguria. The 19th century reports it. During an interview after his speech at the Fratelli d'Italia party, Urso highlighted the cohesion of purpose in government for the relaunch of the steel industry, but avoided expressing his opinion on the request for nationalization made by the unions. The minister reiterated his willingness to work on a industrial plan that includes Taranto and anticipated new developments in steel production, without going into the details of possible nationalization. The issue is at the center of attention, with a summit between the government and the unions scheduled for the next few days.

During the debate on Made in Italy and businesses, Urso reiterated his commitment to relaunch the steel industry, recognizing the importance of a plan that also involves Taranto. The occasion allowed the minister to meet other leaders, such as Carlo Calenda of Action and Matteo Zoppas, president of ICE. The debate was also an opportunity to address the criticisms directed at Urso regarding the budget law and the perception of lack of attention to the business world. The minister responded by underlining that, despite the pressures linked to the Super bonus and ai interest rates, six billion euros have been allocated for businesses in the budget. He listed a series of interventions in key sectors such as microelectronics, the space economy, the blue economy and artificial intelligenceannouncing a total of 16 billion euros allocated for businesses over the next two years.

Urso also announced that they will launch every year laws on competition and small and medium-sized enterprises to face the challenges of the dual digital and ecological transition. The minister underlined the need to complete the reforms in the four years of his mandate. The automotive sector was another focal point of the interview, with Urso announcing three meetings of the automotive table to monitor Stellantis' investments in Italy. The goal is produce one million cars in Italy, with the possibility of involving other producers.

Urso highlighted the need to revisit the incentive mechanism, stating that only 20% of public incentives went to cars produced in Italy. He announced a priority for those in need and to renew the national car fleet. Tuning with Carlo Calenda was evident during the debate, with Urso praising the leader of Action and Calenda who responded with a note of playful distance between left and right. The Fratelli d'Italia party was Urso's opportunity to announce new developments and confirm the government's commitment to the crucial challenges for the country.

