The unions are putting pressure on the former Ilva: “The government must take over management”. Palazzo Chigi has called a summit on the former Ilva for 20 December, but the union pressure on the government shows no signs of abating. Today, at 11am, a press conference is scheduled under the headquarters of the Prime Minister's Office with the national leaders of Fim, Fiom and Uilm, namely Roberto Benaglia, Michele De Palma and Rocco Palombella. For them, “the time has come to change the management of Acciaierie d'Italia”, as reported by La Stampa. The shareholders' meeting (ArcelorMittal holds 62%, Invitalia 38%) was postponed to December 22 after three unsuccessful meetings.



At the center of the discussion is the serious financial crisis which requires an emergency recapitalization of at least 320 million euros to cover gas costs and address the most urgent needs. The unions argue that “the government, with an emergency measure, should take control of the company, remove obstacles, guarantee production, safety and recovery of investments, identifying partners and new industrial solutions”. At the last meeting, ArcelorMittal, which has no intention of participating in the recapitalization, presented a 12-page memorandum in which it complains about the public partner's alleged failure to adhere to the commitments signed through the shareholders' agreements. The negotiation remains complex.

Among the possible scenarios, there is also the option of following up on the memorandum of understanding signed last September 11th, bbased on an industrial plan of 4.6 billion in investments, of which 2.27 coming from Repower Eu, essentially without commitments for the multinational. Fim, Fiom and Uilm underline that “the largest Italian steel company, vital for many other production chains, risks production collapse and employment disaster: the metalworkers' union will continue to fight to avoid this.”

