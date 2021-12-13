Genoa – The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, wants to “back” between 350,000 and 500,000 square meters of former Ilva areas. “We cannot afford that these areas do not give economic and employment repercussions to the city of Genoa”. He said this in view of the meeting scheduled for this afternoon at the Ministry of Economic Development.

“I asked President Toti to put the former Ilva areas on the table,” said Bucci. For Genoa “if we manage to put the former Ilva and Erzelli areas back on track, we have truly completed the picture“.

Bucci explains that “those would be really important areas for Genoa. Today they are totally unoccupied because no one works there. I have requests from other companies, then there is the car park and then there is hydrogen (the plant for closure of the regional waste cycle, ed). These are all fundamental things for our city “.

Currently, the steel mills occupy 1.1 million square meters of areas close to the Genoese port, bound by the program agreement for the closure of hot works to the maintenance of full employment in the factory.

“The spaces for the hydrogen plant are 50 thousand square meters, we want 500 thousand – said the mayor – But I’d settle for even two fifths, between 350 and 500 thousand square meters. It would be ideal “.