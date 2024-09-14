Ex Ilva, the sale is also tempting for Japanese Nippon Steel

The sale of the former Ilva continues to gain international relevance, with Nippon Steel — Japan’s largest steel group — which appears to have expressed interest.

According to what emerged during the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, there were contacts between representatives of the Italian government and the Japanese embassy, ​​which requested more details on the tender for the acquisition of the company’s assets of Ilvacurrently managed by Steelworks of Italy. Il Sole 24 Ore reports, underlining the tight deadline for submitting expressions of interest, with a deadline set for September 20.

The list of potential buyers

Nippon Steel has recently entered the list of potential buyers, also following a possible abandonment of the acquisition of US Steel in the United States—an operation worth about $15 billion that has met with strong political opposition. Other current candidates include the Italians Marcegaglia And ArvediUkraine Metinvesttwo Indian groups (Vulcan Green Steel And Steel Mount) and the Canadian Stelco.

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso hopes to receive at least eight to ten applications by the deadline. However, the sale of the former Ilva involves various phases (12 in total according to the extraordinary commissioners’ program), with a Estimated transfer value of around 1.5 billion euros and an investment plan of 1.8 billion by 2030.

The decision will also take into account the employment plans proposed by the buyers. In the meantime, the next step will be the admission of the candidates by the commissioners, a decision that will also involve the supervisory committee of the extraordinary administration and the Mimi.