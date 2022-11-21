Ex-Ilva, the mobilization of the trade unions is underway

It left this morning at 5 in the former Ilva steel plant in Taranto the mobilization of the workers of the Acciaierie D’Italia group. Cgil, Cisl and Uil with all the metalworking, services, maritime and transport categories preside over the gatehouses of the plant. The overall objective of the strike ‘package’ of 48 hours, proclaimed in recent days also following the suspension of contracts with 145 contract and related companies, is to “throw away the current governance in favor of public intervention”. The aim is to “prevent a process of environmental and industrial desertification of the Ionian territory”.

Today’s mobilization will be articulated on 24 hours a day in three shifts with principals and a procession that started from the pipe mill receptionor to reach the contract workers, and will continue towards the other gatehouses D and A to arrive in front of the Management gatehouseThe Fim Cisl asks the government “to speed up the Acciaierie D’Italia dossier. The factory is paralysed, further postponements would drag the iron and steel plant to closure. Faced with this perspective, we will not stand still and will use all our strength. The plant is on the verge to give up definitively and if it goes out it will never turn on again”, explains the union. “We ask the Government to use all force to ensure that the decision on the 145 contractor companies return as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

