Rome – Enterprise Minister Adolfo Urso indicates a method, traces a path for Taranto and for the Italian steel system at the table convened on Acciaierie d’Italia, the former Ilva, with all the players in a strategic dossier for the Italian industrial system , and stranded for some time. The confrontation will be permanent, continuous, to move together”, as “system Italy”. Among the objectives – there is also that of defining a program agreement for the reindustrialization of the Taranto area. The appointment is in a month for a new table at the Ministry of Enterprise: “We will provide the guidelines of what the program agreement may be”, says Urso, “and the company will provide a time schedule for the industrial and productive relaunch of Taranto and for its green conversion”. While on the corporate aspects it is not excluded that the path towards the rise of the State in the capital could be accelerated, through Invitalia, but there is not yet a decision.

“We called the next table after a month” also “to listen to Parliament and what the productive social forces want to say in the forms they deem most appropriate”: this is what Minister Urso indicates. “In that office, precisely in a month – he explains – we will provide the guidelines of what the program agreement may be” for the reindustrialization of the Taranto area “and the company, for its part, will provide a chrono program that we will monitor for the industrial and productive relaunch of Taranto and for its green conversion”.

“Genoa, CEO Morselli’s intention to defend the areas”

According to sources present at the meeting at Mimit, the CEO of Acciaierie d’Italia, Lucia Morselli, responding to the Fiom manager of Genoa who asked for reassurance for investments in the North, stated: “We are defending the areas of the Genoa plant in every way, because we want to grow production. We are on the same side as the unions and for us those areas are all production areas”. Regarding the hot area, Morselli explained: “We have always defended it too and even at a judicial level they have always proved us right. Let’s get over the fact that the hot area of ​​Taranto is the cleanest in Europe. And therefore perhaps of the world. And the hot area will still remain even with decarbonization, because the conversion to an electric furnace does not mean that the hot area will disappear. The hot area will remain, it will be different because it is electric, but we will continue to produce cast iron and liquid steel, to make a primary production. So we will continue to feed cold productions as well, this must be clear”.

Toti: “The new Program Agreement for Taranto also involves Genoa”

“Today’s discussion to arrive at a new Planning Agreement for the Taranto plant must also be an opportunity to analyze the Planning Agreement signed in 2005 for the Genoa plant which is closely connected to Taranto production”, affirms the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti, who spoke with the regional councilors for Labor Augusto Sartori and for Economic Development Andrea Benveduti at the discussion table of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy with the minister Adolfo Urso on the plan for the modernization and conversion of the factory in Taranto, presented by the top management of Acciaierie d’Italia.

“In Genoa – recalls Toti – the program agreement signed after the closure of the hot areas still applies (it provides for the maintenance of employment levels, ed). It being understood that the objective of growth in production and the transition to long-term electricity supply at the Taranto plant are fundamental for the future of the Italian steel industry, I believe that this new program agreement must also involve Genoa in terms of investments, timing and above all in terms of employment levels. areas granted to the former Ilva in Genoa, over one million square meters of great importance for the development of the city, are connected to production volumes: if these were remodulated, one could think of a new use of these areas. is that this Program Agreement for Taranto also allows the Genoa production plant to be reviewed and modernised”.