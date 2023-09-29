Ex Ilva, the mayor of Taranto: “Urso explains the state’s reversal”

“The city of Taranto and every Italian taxpayer deserve to know immediately from Minister Adolfo Urso what happened to the huge public resources committed this year to Acciaierie d’Italia and which should have supported the increase in quotas and control by the State in the steel plant“. This was declared by the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, about the new agreement that for Acciaierie d’Italia, formerly Ilva, is looming between ArcelorMittal and the State, with the latter no longer gaining a majority in the company.



“Tell us, in fact – declares the mayor – what is due to this sudden compliance towards the attitude of a private company like ArcelorMittal, which has so far demonstrated that it is only interested in speculating on Italian steel, which is only investing in the transition elsewhere technology, which continually creates incalculable damage to the economic system, to the world of work and to the quality of life of Taranto”.

“It makes you laugh bitterly – continues the mayor of Taranto – when you think that for events useful for the restoration and an alternative future of the city of Taranto, for example the Mediterranean Games, the authorized resources are still not seen on the horizon, nor the adjustment of the provision promised by his Government colleague, Raffaele Fitto”. For the mayor of Taranto, “Minister Urso must kindly take the moral and institutional responsibility of clearly explaining to the Ionian and Apulian citizens what happened to the program agreement on the perspective of the former Ilva”.

Ex Ilva, the unions: “Negative production record in 2023”

“This year the management will beat last year’s record, producing less than 3 million tons of steel against the 4 million written in the extraordinary layoff procedure”. They say it about the former Ilva, now Acciaierie d’Italia, the metalworking unions Fim, Fiom and Uilm. The acronyms speak of “historic minimum production never reached since the birth of the former Ilva” and they argue that “this data is easily verifiable. 2022 was in fact the year of negative production records: around 3 and a half million tonnes of steel against the 5 million and 700 thousand tonnes promised by the CEO until June 2022” . “In the next few days – it is declared – the national secretariats of Fim, Fiom and Uilm will convene the unitary national coordination of the rsu of all the plants of the former Ilva group to decide on the further initiatives to be implemented”.

On the one hand there is Adolfo Urso, the Minister of Business and Made in Italy who continues to talk about the “nationalisation” of the former Ilva. On the other there is my government and party colleague, the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto which has always declared itself strongly against the State in the majority in the former Ilva.

But it is likely that Fitto will decide, so the State will not be in the majority: Invitalia, contrary to what was decided in previous agreements, will not increase (from 2024, but an advance to 2023 was also thought of) its participation in Acciaierie of Italy from the current 38 to 60%, with consequent change in governance. Currently the CEO is appointed by private individuals — Lucia Morselli — and the president — Franco Bernabè — from the public. Both ended up in the crosshairs of the unions.

The president was asked to resign, so much so that Bernabè gave the government his willingness to step aside, not yet formalized in a letter of resignation while awaiting responses from the shareholders on the recapitalization; and the CEO was the subject of a union campaign carried out with 6×3 posters put up in Taranto representing her with a medal next to it and the words “worst management ever”

