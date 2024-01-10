Genoa – “It is quite clear that this situation of uncertainty cannot be prolonged any further since it raises serious doubts about the future of Acciaierie D'Italia and the future of its workers. I hope that a positive solution for everyone will be reached as soon as possible.”

The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucciwrites to the president of ArcelorMittalLakshmi Mittal, and asks for an intervention on the future of the former Ilva.

Bucci intervenes in light of the latest events that have affected Acciaierie d'Italia where Arcelor Mittal is the majority shareholder with 62 percent.

“I can only express my regret regarding the latest news regarding your company's intentions regarding investments in Acciaierie d'Italia”.