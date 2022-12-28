Rome – The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso explained to the Council of Ministers a new agreement between the shareholders of Acciaierie d’Italia, ArcelorMittal and Invitaliawhich provides for the commitment of the members to:

1) relaunch of the production site and consequent employment guarantees by setting production targets higher than those achieved by ADI in the last two years;

2) industrial reconversion for a green plant and environmental remediation with the completion of the Integrated Environmental Authorization on schedule;

3) investments related to industrial development and the Taranto Pole, such as the activation of “floating” wind farms, circular economy initiatives through the recovery of by-products (cement factory), activation of desalination plants through the recovery of fresh water from rivers Tara and Sinni, port development through floating FSRU degasification plant.

To achieve these objectives the parties agreed to amend shareholder agreements affecting crucial aspects such as shareholding and future governance and determining the financial commitments of the shareholders, with respective commitments proportional to the shareholding.

Urso also announced that Mimit has convened the former Ilva Table on 19 January with the participation of social forces, trade unions and production associations, representatives of local authorities, public and private shareholders in which the company will illustrate the development plans and industrial and employment commitments.

In this context, the Council of Ministers has examined and approved the decree law containing “Urgent measures for plants of national strategic interest” presented by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Justice, consisting of 10 articles.

The dl provides that the 680 million, already allocated, can be used as of now as a shareholder loan convertible into a future capital increase. To these must be added the billion allocated by the Aid bis decree and the resources foreseen for the DRI and the Just transition fund.

The decree also provides for amendments to the legislation for the activation of extraordinary administration procedures in the event of company insolvency.

The legislative decree provides for further rules aimed at discouraging dilatory behavior in extraordinary administration procedures by linking the remuneration of extraordinary commissioners to the results and duration of the procedure itself and placing a maximum ceiling on the remuneration of judicial administrators.

The dl also contains criminal procedure rules to ensure the continuity of production of companies of strategic national interest by intervening on the regulation of seizures and on the subject of criminal liability for all establishments of national interest.

Unions: 32-hour strike starting January 10

The territorial secretariats of Fiom, Uilm and Usb of Taranto, together with the union representatives of Acciaierie d’Italia, confirm the mobilization in Rome on 11 January with local authorities and announce one 32-hour strike from 11pm on 10 January to 7am on 12 January against the latest decree approved in the evening by the Council of Ministers containing “Urgent measures for plants of strategic national interest”. Decree which confirms, the unions underline, “the willingness to disburse the 680 million, already allocated, in shareholders’ financing mode, shamefully restoring even the penal shield to the site managers”.