Ex Ilva, EU Commission approves 320 million bridging loan

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has received the comfort letter from the European Commission regarding the “bridge loan” of 320 million euros for Acciaierie d’Italia in extraordinary administration.

The ministry led by Adolfo Urso announced this. “The letter – it is written in the note – expresses a positive assessment of the terms of the loan, which provides for an annual interest rate of 11.6%. This confirmation attests to the validity of the industrial plan developed by the commissioner’s management and the company’s ability to repay the sum in an appropriate time frame and without it being configured as state aid”.