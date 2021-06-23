With sentence no. 4802 of 23 June 2021, Section IV of the Council of State, accepting the appeals of Arcelor Mittal Spa and Ilva Spa in extraordinary administration, annulled the ordinance no. 15 of 27 February 2020, with which the Mayor of Taranto had ordered them, in their respective capacity as manager and owner of the “ex Ilva” steel plant, to identify within 60 days the plants affected by polluting emissions and remove any critical issues, and if this had not happened to proceed in the 60 days following the “suspension / stoppage” of the activities of the plant.

The highest administrative justice body accepted the appeal presented by the multinational Arcelor Mittal and the Ministry of the Environment against the first degree sentence of the Lecce TAR, which on 13 February 2021 had endorsed the shutdown of the blast furnaces decided by the mayor of Taranto, Rinaldo Melucci, to stop polluting emissions.

The verdict of the Council of State was highly anticipated in the city, where workers and residents are divided between those who, resigned, hoping for a definitive closure of the steel plant – the largest in Europe – and those who still trust in ecological reconversion. But the ruling of the administrative judges was also and above all expected in Rome, where it was necessary to decide whether or not to proceed with the State’s investments in the former Ilva.

The partnership signed at the beginning of the year between Arcelor Mittal and Invitalia (a company wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy) is in fact subject to a series of conditions, first of all the operation of the plants. As the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti had admitted in recent weeks, an unfavorable sentence by the Council of State could have blown that agreement.

Today’s sentence has nothing to do, however, with the verdict issued on May 31 last by the Court of Assizes of Taranto as part of the “Environment sold out” trial, which saw convicts in the first instance, among others, the former owners of the former Ilva Nicola and Fabio Riva (for environmental disaster), the former governor of Puglia Nichi Vendola (for extortion) and the former director general of the regional Arpa Giorgio Assennato (for aiding and abetting).