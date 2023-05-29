Ex Ilva, the government continues to lose money: situation at the limit

The ex is back in the news Ilva Of Tarentumthe president of the Acciaierie d’Italia Franco Bernabe addressed an urgent letter to four ministers to ask – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – to settle a dispute with the shareholder Arcelor Mittala global giant in the steel industry, which risks irreversibly aggravating an already existing situation dramatic. While awaiting a response, Mittal’s management has increased its use of the Integration fund leaving the unions who asked for a dumbfounded urgent table to the Ministry of Enterprise led by Adolfo bear. If this goes on, it will be matter for economic historians to explain how Italy managed to lose steel in less than a decade without making a decision, just taking time.

The managing director of Mittal Morselli now – continues the Fact – opposes the construction of the plants of Dri Italia, the Invitalia company, also chaired by Bernabè, which should produce the famous “pre-reduced” (Direct Reduced Iron) which allows you to cast steel with a electric hybrid ovenwithout burning coal. It’s the first step of the plan decarbonization of Ilva which should be completed in 10 years with the complete electrification of the hot area. Vast program, they say, but if you don’t start, the challenge is lost at the start. After three years under Morselli’s command, Ilva is on her knees. In 2017 it was producing 5 million tons of steel, 2022 closed with 3 million, same figure on which to travel in 2023, against a maximum of 6 million allowed by the Integrated Environmental Authorization (Hague). The plants proceed to minimum wage so as not to be turned off while the use of the Cig.

