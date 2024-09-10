Ex Ilva, here are all the interested companies: the call for expressions of interest expires on September 20

Time is running out, by September 20th all interested companies at the former Ilva they will have to express your interest. Meanwhile for the steel mill of Taranto put up for sale by the government there is already an estimate of its possible value. The figure is taken from the latest Commissioners’ report of the plant: Giovanni Fiori, Giancarlo Quaranta and Davide Tabarelli. It is believed “that the transfer value of the company” could be set around one and a half billion euros “including the value of the warehouse transfer”. The commissioners – reports Il Messaggero – put in the minutes a figure that, in all probability, will act as a starting point in the race to win the steel hubWhoever wins the race will be the one will guarantee the maintenance of employment structures for 2 years.

In the running, after a series of exploratory inspections carried out in the various Acciaierie d’Italia plants, There are currently six potential investors: the Ukrainian group Metinvestthe two Indian groups Vulcan Steel Of Jindal And Steel Mountthe Canadian Stelco but also – continues Il Messaggero – two Italian subjects: Marcegaglia And SideraldaThe Marcegaglia group itself is said to be on the verge of presenting its own expression of interest. The real game for the purchase of the former Ilva will be played in October when expressions of interest will turn into concrete offers. It is not excluded that during the course of the work, groups of entrepreneurs may also form. It remains to be seen whether the interested groups will aim to acquire all or part of the assetsThe Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo, expressed his hope that various actors would come forward. Bear. “In a few months since the administration – the minister pointed out – we have developed a plan for the restoration and relaunch of production in addition to define the modalities of the tender already started”.